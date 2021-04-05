“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes,” said Aldean. “So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up - there’s nobody out there to bother - and make up for some lost time for sure.”
Tickets will be sold in groups of four and will provide access to an 8’ x 8’ pod, with pods arranged to allow 6 feet of distance between groups. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area. While camping is not available for this series, fans can find accommodations, places to eat and play at www.tnvacation.com. For more event details and guidelines, please visit BonnarooFarm.com.