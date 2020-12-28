The Becky Buller Band will hold a Zoom farewell party at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, to say goodbye to bandmates Dan Boner and Nate Lee.
"It was back in February, after our last recording session forDistance and Time, when I let Becky and Stephen know that I would need to step away from the group. Five years balancing touring while simultaneously directing the program at ETSU had finally taken its toll on me. What an incredible five years it has been. How sad I am," Boner said.
"You will find few people in life with such graciousness and thoughtfulness for humankind as Becky. We could wake up at 3am, be at the Nashville airport by 5, into the air by 7, and 30-minutes later she would be in her seat personalizing a tall stack of get well and sympathy cards to people in all corners of the country. A little while later you might find her coordinating with D’Addario to donate guitar strings and tuners to a local school. And no matter how exhausting the day, there is always time to check in with Romy and Jeff back at home," he said.
"That’s the kind of person you want to associate with. One who puts others first. Someone who wants to see her band members share recognition equally alongside her. What a wonderful bandleader she is. What a wonderful person to call a dear friend," Boner added.
Nate said that he's stepping down to spend time with my family and work on my online music instruction business, Play Nately.
"B^3 is an awesome and caring musical family, and I will miss traveling and playing with them. The latest B^3 album, "Distance & Time" is a work of art, and I'm so proud of the music we made. I'm fortunate to call the B^3 members friends, and I look forward to going to their shows as a fan in the future," Lee said.
Buller wished both the best in their future endeavors.
"I've had such a great time working with both Dan and Nate," said Buller. "I've learned so much from them both and they kept me laughing. They've really become family. I wish them the only the best and look forward to the time we can work together again."