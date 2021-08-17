Virginia “Ginny” R. Aussiker of Greenville, SC passed away on Aug. 10, 2021. Before moving to Greenville, S.C. she was a resident at Kingwood Arms Retirement Facility in Manchester. Born in Verona, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand George Foerster, Sr. and Rose Hess Foerster. Virginia graduated from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1950 where she was awarded the Dean’s Medal for Interior Design III. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, and volunteering. Virginia had much love for her family, friends, and the Lord. Her love of volunteering in her retirement years led her to receive the 2005 Presidents Call to Service Award for 4000+ hours of helping to strengthen our nation and making a difference through volunteer services. She worked with RSVP in Duval County, Fla., TAFCE in Coffee County, and most recently with Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Guild. During COVID she crocheted more than 300 hats and scarves while confined. Virginia is survived by her sons Glen Aussiker (Brenda), Richard Aussiker (Diane), and Kenneth Aussiker (Margie Giliberti); daughters Sally Guthrie (Lane), and Katherine Plummer (Geoffrey); 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; a brother Fred G Foerster; cousins Janice Hendley and Jean Michaels. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Virginia’s life.
