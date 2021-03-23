Mr. Glenn Thomas “Tom” Avey, age 86, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Avey was born in Dayton, Ohio, to his late parents Oren Glen Avey and Edna Mae Hawkins Avey. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Avey was retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member of the Ezel Lodge #381 as a Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis Cromley, David Avey, Mildred Lackey, and Mary Downing. Mr. Avey is survived by his loving wife, Karen Jernigan Avey; son, Michael (Amy) Avey; grandchildren, Madeline and Hawkins; brother, Daniel Avey; several nieces and nephews. Family received friends on Sunday, March 21 from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral service was conducted following the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with James Colwell officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Bethany Cemetery near Normandy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mr. Avey’s memory be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.
