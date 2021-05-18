Mr. Clarence Eugene Bagley, age 84, of Hillsboro, passed from this life on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Bagley was born in Mandan, N.D., to his late parents Merle Bagley and Jennie Linn Bagley. He was a long time pastor and was a member of Pelham Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Bagley and grandson Brent Bagley. Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Darlene Bagley; sons, Allan Bagley, Daniel Bagley, Richard Bagley, Terry Bagley, Darrel Bagley, and Todd Bagley; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at noon with Bro. Rick Lyles officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro.
