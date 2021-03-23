Funeral services for Mr. William R. Banks, age 94 of Manchester, were conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Banks passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence in Manchester. Doug was born in Coffee County on March 15, 1927, the son of the late Andrew and Throna Banks. He worked for the Coffee County Board of Education as a bus driver for over 38 years. Before becoming a bus driver, Doug also was a truck driver and a volunteer fireman. He was a member of Hurricane Grove Baptist Church, and was a wonderful person. Doug was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Doug is also preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Franklin Banks; son-in-law, Ronald Hill; two brothers, Horace Banks and Infant Elroy Banks; sister Hazel Denney. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Banks; two sons, Jimmy Banks (Doris) and Manuel Banks (Darlene); five daughters, Marilyn Burt (Steve), Sue Hill, Donna Beene, Sheryl Goodwin, and Sherry Hastings; brother, Joe Banks; fourteen grandchildren, Robin Rigney (Todd), Rachel Newcomb (Wes), Jason Banks (Alaina), William Hill, Amy Hendon (Gene) Kristy Neesmith (Andy), Starr Elliott (Dan), Jeremy Ames (Keri), Marlin Fletcher (Crystal), Angie Fletcher, Troy Rogers (Tina), Jeff Rogers, Ronnie Banks, and Samantha Schuls; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home