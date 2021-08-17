Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Bernice Barr, age 83 of Manchester, were conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Clouse officiating. Burial followed in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Barr passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her residence in Manchester. Bernice was born in Louisville, K.Y. on July 5, 1938, the daughter of the late Elmo and Edith Whitaker. She was an amazing cook who loved to fish and be in her garden. Bernice enjoyed shopping, thrifting, and listening to Bluegrass music. She never met a stranger, and she would take care of anyone who needed it. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Bernice is also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Barr; brothers, Joe Whitaker, Leroy Whitaker, Billy Whitaker, and Albert Whitaker; sister, Barbara Roberts. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Raymond Barr; sons, Curtis Barr, Will Barr (Regina), Gary Barr (Sharon), Danny Barr (Diane), and Roger Barr (Sabena); daughters, Darlene Lumbley (Herman Lewis) and Wanda Spivey (Mike); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Barr; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
