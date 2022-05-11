Graveside services for Nancy Mary Trail Bennett, age 81 of Manchester, were conducted on Friday, May 6, at 2 p.m. in the Fredonia Cemetery with Bro. Steve Anderson officiating. Visitation with the family was at 1 p.m. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. Nancy passed away at her son, Roger’s home on Wednesday after an extended illness. Nancy was born on Dec. 23, 1940, to the late William and Minerva Lewis Trail in LaPort, Ind. She was a machine operator for Samsonite until her retirement after 23 years. Nancy was a member of the Fredonia Church of Christ, and she enjoyed crafting, jewelry making, sewing, and quilting. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Bennett; son, Ricky Dale Bennett and his wife, Melissa; brother, Roy Gene Trail; sister, Vinita Banks and her husband, Benton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Trail; nephew, Norman Banks. She is survived by her children, Roger Shane Bennett, Sr. and his wife, Misty, Robert “Rob” Walker Bennett and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Beth, Jacquie, McKenzie, Bailey, Zach, Shane, Matthew, Whittney, Michael, Tyler, Lindsey “Lulu”, Brandi, Heather, and Lindsey L.; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Lyndel Trail, and James Trail and his wife, Pat; nieces and nephews, Erica, Regina, Lucas, Alicia, Marga and Jimmy Rivenvark, Patricia, and Joseph; and a host of friends. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>