Mrs. Carolee Elizabeth Boyd age 51 of McMinnville, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her residence. She was born Dec. 12, 1969 in McMinnville, was a homemaker, attended Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and loved being a granny. Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Elizabeth Newby Chastain, paternal grandparents Vernon and Bessie Passons, aunt Varina Newby, and great aunt and great uncle Laura and Bing Parker. Carolee is survived by her husband of 9 years Craig Boyd, mother Carolyn (Wade) Bassett, father Jimmy (Coleen) Passons, children Ashlee Noell (Matt) Brown, Laura-Lyn (Preston) Moore, Jamie (Brooks) Crutchfield, Cassie (Matt) Hall, Ethan (Brooke) Boyd, Nick (Brittany) Boyd, Brandon (Becca) Boyd, and C.J. Boyd, sister Shelia (Mitch) Bassett, brother Tony (Mary) Bassett, 18 grandchildren Hunter, Lakelyn, Braxton, Matti Grace, Elijah, Christopher, Ronan, Acelyn, Isabella, Brooks “B.B.”, Briar, Breeze, Amara, Kaden, Sophia, Charley, Autumn, and Brandon, Jr., aunt Francis Passons Hobbs, father-in-law and mother-in-law Charlie and Patty Boyd, and her special friends Stacy Moore and Lacricia Marten with gracious thanks for their care. Funeral service were at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Liberty Cemetery. The Family will received friends from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the parlors of McMinnville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com
