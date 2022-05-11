Lloyd Willis Brandon of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 94. Mr. Brandon was born in Manchester to the late Willie and Inez Clark Brandon. He served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army during World War II, and then worked as a technician for the Carrier Corporation. Lloyd was baptized at the age of 89, and loved watching Lady Vols basketball and John Wayne movies. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brandon was preceded in death by his wife, Ellie Blanche Sherrill Brandon; daughter, Wanda Brandon Harmon Arnette, daughter in law, Tina Brandon; brother, Herman “Joe” Brandon, and sister, Bessie Mae Berk. Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Baumstein and her husband Allen; son, Dale W. Brandon; one brother, Clark Brandon and his wife, Becky; six grandchildren, Joe W. Baumstein and his wife Terri, Tami Weaver and her husband, Robert, Beth Gallagher and her husband, Bud, Willie Harmon and his wife, Crystal, Kristin Warden and her husband, Wes, and Julie Brandon; 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Brandon was held on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately followed at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Foy Rigney officiating. Burial was at Welker Cemetery in Manchester. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Lloyd’s memory be made to either the Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or to Welker Cemetery, c/o Steve Lynn, P.O. Box 874, Manchester, TN 37349. <<Kilgore Funeral Home >>>
