Jesse Cleveland Bratcher, age 59, a Hillsboro resident and Smithville native, was born Feb. 23, 1962 and died Oct. 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital following a sudden illness. He was a predictive maintenance specialist for Amazon, attended Oak Grove Church of Christ, and the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Emma Mae Warren Bratcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Lois Bratcher. Mr. Bratcher is survived by wife of 21 years, Tabby Bratcher of Hillsboro; children, Johnathan (Amanda) Bratcher of Gallatin, Christopher (Nicole) Bratcher, Jarrett Bratcher, Matthew Bratcher, Addison Bratcher, and Jackson Bratcher all of Manchester; and grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Gracelyn, Blaiklyn, and Brynleigh. Funeral service were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in High’s Chapel. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Warren County. Visitation was Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m., Monday from noon until 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at High’s. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com
<<<High Funeral Home >>>