A celebration of life service for Mr. Stanley Drexel Brewer, age 75, of Manchester, were conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Joseph Hamid officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Brewer passed from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. Stanley was born on May 27, 1945 in Butler County, Ohio to the late Ernst and Francis Brewer. Stanley loved going to church and worshiping the Lord. He loved to spend time with his family. Stanley never met a stranger and was friends with everyone. He enjoyed farming, having a vegetable garden and fishing. During his younger years he helped coach the baseball teams for his children and also taught kindergarten at a Christian academy for two years. Stanley will be remembered as loving brother, husband, father, Brother-in Christ, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Stanley is preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Hampton, and Loretta Walters. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Brenda Kay Brewer; three sons, Stanley Mark Brewer, Garrick Wayne Jefferies Brewer, and Micah and spouse Mary Brewer ; two daughters, Melissa and souse Calvin Philpot and Rachael Elizabeth Esther Brewer; two brothers, E. Dwayne Brewer and Marvin Brewer; two sisters, Violet Combs and LaFonda Miniard; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Sierra, Ryan, Katie, Kristie, Scarlet and Violet; two great-grandchildren, Sarea and Myles; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Newt.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel