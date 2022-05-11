Mrs. Sarah Virginia Walker Bridges, age 94, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Manchester. Mrs. Bridges was born in Manchester, to her late parents John Greenville Rogalle and Mary Rilda Rogalle. She was a caregiver for some of her life and was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. She very much enjoyed her church and adored living in and seeing Tennessee. Mrs. Bridges was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and was also an advent gardener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Milton D. Walker; sons, Milton E. Walker and Michael Walker; granddaughter, Heather Walker; sisters, Alta West Taylor and Josie Crawley; great granddaughter, Julie Byrd; brothers, John Rogalle and King Rogalle. Mrs. Bridges is survived by grandchildren, Jaime (Jody) King, Jennifer Rasha, and Melissa Rogers; several great grandchildren; niece, Gayle Arnold. A private burial will be held for Mrs. Bridges.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>