Funeral services for Ms. Wilma Jean Brothers, age 91 of Manchester, were conducted on Monday, June 21 at 2 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed In Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was at 11 a.m. until time of service. Wilma Jean Brothers, age 91, wife of the late Carl Edward Brothers, of Manchester, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Unity Medical Center. Born July 8, 1929, in Manchester, Wilma was the daughter of the late Cleve and Lillie Scotts. Wilma retired from AEDC and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Manchester. Wilma was a devoted wife, faithful Christian, and loving aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her beloved dogs, Happy, Frosty, Snow, Snowy, and Sadie. She is survived by her cousins, including Jeanette Gilliam and Marzetta (Doug) Millican, in-laws Charles and Carolyn Bryson, Boyd and Sheila Brothers, Gene and Claudette Brothers, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Earnest and beloved cousin, Elizabeth Graham. Mary Ann Meeks, Melanie Kersey, Carol Wiser, Bonnie Morris, Kim Meeks, Claire Miller, Jane Brown, and Patty Gish were her care sitters.
