Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth William Brown, age 75 years, 8 months, and 23 days, of Beechgrove, were conducted on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with pastor John Lee officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:30 p.m. prior to services on Sunday. Burial will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville. Mr. Brown passed away suddenly at his home on Friday. Mr. Kenneth was born on March 11, 1945, to the late Horace Kenneth and Ruby Mai Chaffin Brown in Nashville. After his high school graduation, he joined the military and served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Kenneth retired from South Central Bell where he was a line repair mechanic. He and his wife Barbara attended the Manchester Freewill Baptist Church. He loved riding his motorcycle and camping and was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association and the Tennessee Pioneers of America Camping Club. He also enjoyed attending the Senior Citizen in Manchester. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kenneth is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy Diane Beach Brown, and sister, Teresa Barnes. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Barbara Armstrong Brown; son, Kenneth William Brown, Jr.; daughters, Denise Casbon and her husband, Rodney, Angela Wells and her husband, Jason, and Stephanie Timms; grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Dekota, Branson, Dawson, and Jaxson; one great-grandchild, Isabella; sister, Linda Harmon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
