Funeral services for Eugene Brown, age 54 of Manchester, were conducted on Monday, April 25 at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with pastor Jonathon Blazer officiating. Burial followed in the Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Sunday, April 24 from 2 -5 p.m. at the funeral home. Eugene passed away at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Eugene was born on January 30, 1968, to Ronald Eugene and Eliza Hill Brown, Sr., in Manchester. He enjoyed working on cars in his father’s garage and putting together model cars. Eugene was a hard worker and enjoyed being with his family. He had been visiting the White Oak Grove Church of God before his declining health, at which time, pastor Jonathon Blazer, would come to his home to minister and pray with him. In addition to his parents, Eugene is survived by his children, Kyler Brown and his wife, Hope, William Brown (Cherish Gann), Marissa Wiseman and her husband, Zach, and Shannon Brown; grandchildren, Aria, Adalyn and Aiden Wiseman, and Elias Brown; sister, Tina Casteel; several extended family members and a host of friends.
