Memorial service for Nicole Marie Brown, age 42 of Beechgrove, were conducted on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family began at 3 p.m. prior to the service. Nicole passed away tragically, on Sunday, Aug. 8 in Smyrna. Nicole was born on July 17, 1979, in Murfreesboro to Charles Wayne Brown and Yvonne Marie Maxwell. She enjoyed reading, crochet, puzzles and games, being out in nature. Nicole was fluent in three languages. Nicole is survived by her mother, Yvonne Marie Maxwell; grandmother, Micheline Rhodes; children, Esperanza Marie Rendon, Elizabeth Rendon, Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, and Enrique Jimenez Hernandez; brothers, Kyle, Edward, and James Maxwell; sister, Rachel Maxwell; aunts, Michelle Rhodes, Maggie Barber, Bernadette Murray, and Claire Wright; many cousins and a host of friends.
