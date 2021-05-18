Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Mae Brown, age 75 of Beechgrove, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in New Beechgrove Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Brown passed from this life on Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. Thomas – West in Nashville. Juanita was born in Coffee County on March 8, 1946. She loved to watch birds, sing, cook, and take care of people. Juanita also enjoyed attending gospel singings at her church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florance Richardson; beloved husband, Thomas Brown; one baby brother, four sisters, Pauline Harrell, Rosetta Whitman, Shirley Hillis, and Mary Smith. She is survived by her two sons, Richard Brown (Jennifer) and Brian Brown; daughter, Charlene McCormick; two brothers, Billy Richardson and Leon Richardson; five grandchildren, Bethany Messick, Thomas Brown, Samantha Brown, Michael Brown, and Brynley Brown; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Moore and Chase Messick.
