Mrs. Barbara Ann Good Buckner, age 82, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Buckner was born in Manchester, to her late parents Marion Good and Gladys Brown Good. She worked in bookkeeping for First National Bank for many years until her retirement. Mrs. Buckner and her husband, Howard Buckner, owned and operated B&B Texaco for 46 years. Mrs. Buckner and her husband Howard were married on June 14, 1958, and were together for 57 years until Howard's passing. She absolutely loved her horses and her animals, especially her chihuahua, Zoey. Mrs. Buckner also loved anything to do with Elvis Presley including his music and movies. She took pride and joy in her family farm where she was born, raised, and lived all her life until her passing. Mrs. Buckner was a member of the Tennessee National Walking Horse Association and was a faithful member of Blanton’s Chapel Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Buckner and Justin K. Jones, grandson. Mrs. Buckner is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Mike) Holbrook; grandchildren, Jordan (Jasmine) Jones; great grandchildren, Logan, Laine, and Alli Jones. Family received friends on Wednesday, June 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery.
<<<<Central Funeral Home>>>