Funeral services for Mr. Donald “Streaker” Paul Bundy, age 73, of Morrison was held on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home with Justin Morrison officiating. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Morrison. The family received friends on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 4- 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Bundy passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Doug was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He was a member of Pocahontas Church of Christ for many years. He drove a dump truck and owned Bundy Trucking Company for 50 years. To some he may be known as “Streaker” from his CB handle. Doug enjoyed taking care of his wife, Treva and working hard for his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his vegetable garden, and mowing his yard. Doug will be remembered as loving and devoted Husband, Dad, and Poppy. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Maxine Bundy; brother, Carl Bundy and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Bundy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Treva Bundy; son, Bradley Lee Bundy; daughter, Bridgett Bundy Morrison; brother, Alton Bundy (Janie); sister-in-law, Martha Ann Bundy; three grandchildren, Justin Morrison (Fiancé Brittany), Layla Bundy and Korey Bundy; two great grandchildren, Kinsey and Peyton and a host of nieces and nephews.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>