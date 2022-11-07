Mrs. Michelle Leigh Burks, age 52, of Manchester, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Manchester. Mrs. Burks was born in Murfreesboro, to her parents Evelyn Frazier Shelton and Harry Edward Shelton who survive her. She worked in inventory for Harry Shelton Livestock for her career. Mrs. Burks and her husband, Jeff, were members of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. She was a very caring person who loved her kids and grandkids very much. Mrs. Burks would go out of her way to help anyone that needed it. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burks is survived by her husband Jeff Burks; daughters, Brittany Burks and Brooke (Garrett) DeFord; sister, Gayle (Danny) Floyd; brother, Glenn (Becky) Shelton; sisters-in-law, Attend (Ricky) Barnes and Cotanda Burks; grandchildren, Weston Brooks, Baylin Turner, Waylon, Walt, Russ, and Ridge DeFord; nieces, Jessica and Hannah Qualls, Kristen Duke, Ali Slater, Emily Shelton, Chelsey McFarland, Cherita Murray; nephew, Jackie Anderson. Visitation with the family was held Monday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Jared and Bro. Louis Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery.