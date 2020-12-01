Mrs. Wilma Bush, age 88, of Manchester passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Thomas – Midtown in Nashville. Wilma was born in Manchester on Sept. 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Oscar and Della Clouse. She was a beloved teacher for the Coffee County Schools and was dedicated to the education of children for over 30 years. Wilma had a love for church and family. She had a joy of life and serving others and was a hard worker. Wilma was very social, she loved to travel, and she was very dedicated to her husband. She loved birds, flowers, and dolls. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Wilma is also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Bush; brothers, Infant Baby Brother, James Clouse, and Johnny Clouse; sister, Sandra Clouse. She is survived by her son, David Bush (Lee Ann); daughter, Jo Anne Sorrell (Jim); brother, Charles Clouse; sisters, Joyce Ladd, Sue Banks, and Jane Lusk; grandchildren, Kirsten Roy (Aaron), Landon Bush (Rachel), Kevin Lillis, Chelsea Ison (Logan), Erin Eudaly (Stewart), Andrew Fulks, Parker Bush (Devan), Shelly Fulks; great-grandchildren, Kendall Bush, Hali Bush, Patrick Eudaly, Shae Bush, and Madison Eudaly; chosen family member, Dwayne Fulks (Glenna). Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel