top story
Cutshaw's barber shop to relocate to Tullahoma
-
- Updated
If you're in need of a haircut and regularly go to Cutshaw's Classic Barber Shop, you'd better hurry. This is the final week that the shop will be open at its Manchester location.
According to an announcement on social media, Saturday Jan. 30 is the last day in Manchester at the Hillsboro Boulevard location.
Starting Monday, Feb. 1 the shop will open120 S. Collins St. in Tullahoma, near Sonic Restaurant Ollies, Food Lion and Flex Up Fitness.
