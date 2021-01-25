Cutshaw’s Classic Barber shop adjusts to the pandemic

Pictured, from left, are owner and master barber Adam Cutshaw, master barber Micah Barber, master barber Ben Layne, master barber Donald Stark. Not pictured is master barber Ryan Vaughn.

 Photo provided
If you're in need of a haircut and regularly go to Cutshaw's Classic Barber Shop, you'd better hurry. This is the final week that the shop will be open at its Manchester location. 
According to an announcement on social media, Saturday Jan. 30 is the last day in Manchester at the Hillsboro Boulevard location.   
Starting Monday, Feb. 1 the shop will open120 S. Collins St. in Tullahoma, near Sonic Restaurant  Ollies, Food Lion and Flex Up Fitness. 

Tags

Recommended for you