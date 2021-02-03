Tennessee weather is unpredictable, and while the climate here is mostly temperate, subfreezing temperatures when they hit, can wreak havoc with unprotected plumbing.
“Usually when the weather gets down to 30 degrees, there’s not much of an issue,” said plumber Andrew Francis, owner of Pro Plumbing Plus. When you really have to start worrying is when it gets down to 18-20 degrees. That’s when everything starts freezing, yard lines, meters start freezing up.
Cold weather increases the demand for service repairs, Francis said.
“Outdoor spigots, we get calls for those all the time,” Pro Plumbing owner Kelly Francis said.
The big danger for frozen pipes is with those exposed to the weather. Andrew Francis said that usually the heat from the house will keep the crawlspace warm enough to avoid freezing. Some houses, he noted, will go to the extent of having one vent open to the crawlspace.
“The only time you see issues is when you see the vents open and there’s a water line that goes next to the vent,” he said.
Andrew reiterated to make sure crawlspace vents are closed in the winter.
He said that mostly only pipes exposed to outside air need to be insulated. He suggests wrapping exposed pipes with heated insulation tape.
Andrew cautioned that although the popular notion that PEX pipe (a cross-linked polyethylene pipe manufactured using extrusion method) will prevent freezing is not true. PEX he said is not as likely to burst, but the water inside these pipes will still freeze.
“With CPVC, PVC, or copper, these will bust,” he said.
The old standby of leaving faucets dripping works. Andrew said that there’s not much need to leave the dripping until the temperature dips to below 30.
“If it get below 30, you definitely want to have faucets dripping in the house. Each one of them (leave) on the hot and cold side a small drip — twice every second is plenty,” he suggested.
If your pipes freeze, it is recommended to go ahead and call a plumber. The option of waiting it out to see if anything burst puts the homeowner at risk of an unknown leak.
“It’s always best to call and have us come out and check them out, even if they’ve already thawed. If it’s just to look,” he said.
To though frozen pipes in a pinch, take a blow dryer brush the frozen area, or place a heater in the crawlspace.
Pro Plumbing Plus started in 2014. Andrew Francis has been a plumber for 25 years, and started on his own two years ago as a Lowes installer. He started Prop Plumbing Plus in Columbia, Tenn. The demand was so high in the area that they relocated here. New construction is about half the business with three crews doing service repairs and three doing new construction. The business is located at 302 S. Spring St.