Family Video is one of over 250 stores that will permanently close.
All stores have begun their liquidation sales - selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at closeout prices. Each location will officially close once all of their inventory is sold.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Manchester and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served the Manchester community with all of their entertainment needs since 2010.
While we are closing our doors in Manchester, you can still visit us at our website www.familyvideo.com to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise.
The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.
The 2010 Hillsboro Blvd location is available for lease or purchase, please contact Bill Mohler, bill.mohler@legacypro.com for more information.
If you have any questions, please contact Family Video by phone 847-904-9028 or email derek.dye@highlandventuresltd.com.