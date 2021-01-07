Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.