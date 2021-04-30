A new burger joint is taking residence in the former Bojangles building on North Jackson Street. Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is set to call Tullahoma home soon.
Hwy 55 is a Goldsboro, North Carolina-based open-grill diner started in 1991 by Kenney Moore. Originally named Andy’s Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers, the chain officially changed its name to Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in 2012 when it began opening franchise locations outside North Carolina. The name is an homage to Highway 55 in North Carolina, which runs the width of the entire state.
Each Hwy 55 location is set up to resemble 1950s-style diners, with retro ‘50s décor and accents and a pink and teal color scheme. The open kitchen concept, which Moore adopted out of necessity in the 1990s, allows customers to watch cooks grill their food as they order, similar to the open grill style of Waffle House restaurants.
Thom Robinson, Executive Director of the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, applauded the restaurant’s decision to come to Tullahoma.
“We are happy to see Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries come to Tullahoma,” he said. “They enjoy a very good reputation, and I believe our citizens will enjoy their food offerings and their unique décor. This location is another example of how Tullahoma serves as a regional business draw for people from all over the area.”
Requests for comment from the restaurant were not answered by press time.
The menu features grilled burgers, such as the John Boy & Billy BBQ Bacon Burger – a towering combination of cheese, mustard, chili, bacon, an onion ring and tangy John Boy and Billy’s Grillin’ Sauce – cheesesteaks, made-to-order salads, chicken platters and frozen custard treats, such as milkshakes, sundaes floats and more.
There are more than 130 open-grill diners located across the United States, with locations as far as Montana.
The Tullahoma location will be located at 1507 N. Jackson St. An opening date was not immediately available. The restaurant is currently hiring for a restaurant manager. Interested individuals may apply at www.hwy55.com and clicking “Careers.”