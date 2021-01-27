The Mercantile Café may be coming to a location near you. The restaurant located on the Square has launched a new venture, The Merc Too. This is a food truck that offers some of the restaurant’s finest home fixings, plus a few new twists.
Mercantile Café longtime baker/cook, Alie Seigmund, is heading up The Merc Too food truck. Mercantile co-owner, Renee Holt, bought the food truck a few months ago. The theme for the truck is Southern style cooking, just like the brick and mortar diner, but The Merc Too will feature some fun additions like street tacos, hand sandwiches (think fried pies with savory beef or pork), and old-school pizzas. The menu will also feature Seigmund’s own daily specials in addition to the regular plate lunches such as chicken and dressing. The food truck will open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thus far, the public response has been good.
Seigmund explained, “We’re doing a lot of different things and changing things weekly. We’re going to offer our Southern cooking along with some new additions.”
Check both the Mercantile Café’s and The Merc Too’s Facebook pages for updates including each week’s set-up location and menu. Seigmund said
“We’re trying to add more fun items that we typically do not offer at the Mercantile Café. Opening a food truck was exciting because that has always been a dream of mine. This new adventure will also allow us to interact with customers who are not familiar with the Mercantile Café. Everything on the food truck is 100 percent made-from-scratch. Everything is cooked fresh within hours of minutes before the trucks heads to its weekly destination.”
Locations that the truck has recently served include areas near the Home Depot, beside Interstate Liquors, and between Al White Motors and Coffee County Bank. Look for this food truck on Facebook at The Merc Too.