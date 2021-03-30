Mrs. Willia Deane Byars, age 90, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Byars was born in Bloomington Springs, Tenn., to her late parents Mary Billingsley Flatt and George C. Flatt. She was a member of the Lady Auxillary United Regional Hospital and Coffee County Senior Citizens Center, and she was a member of East Main Street Church of Christ. She was also a retired LPN. She also enjoyed driving her convertible up until she was 88 years old. Mrs. Byars will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, faith in God, and a generous spirit. She enjoyed walking, cooking and holidays and other family gatherings. The family gatherings were very special to her because of her talent for decorating, attention to detail, and fondness for family celebrations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 13 siblings. She was the youngest of 14 children. Mrs. Byars is survived by daughter, Tammie (Jay) Boyte; granddaughters, Lindsey (Bobby) Adcock Patel, Tiffany (Nathan) Boyte Almes; great grandchildren, Addyson and Aspen Patel and Charlotte Almes; grandson, Trey (Jennifer Kilgore) Adcock; great granddaughter, Graylyn Adcock; son, Sammy (Stephanie) Byars; grandchildren, Hunter (Leslie) Byars, Keith Byars, Brandon Umbarger, Austin Florence and Alexis Florence; great granddaughter, Brynlie Byars; and special family friend Shirley Weimer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family received friends on Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. until noon at East Main St. Church of Christ in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted at noon at the church with Alan Adams and Tim Brown officiating. Entombment immediately followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Deane’s name to the Heart Association, Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Society.
<<<<Central Funeral Home>>>