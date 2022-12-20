David Caldwell, age 74, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. He was born Aug. 7, 1948, to the late Harbert and Hilda Meeks Caldwell. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his son, Richard “Richy” Caldwell; granddaughter, Krystal Parker; and siblings, Claire Elizabeth Leitsinger, May Dean Nunley, Clarence Caldwell, and Harold Caldwell. David loved fishing, cooking, canning, building, and studying the bible. He especially loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Laura Caldwell; children, Bill McClister, Tina (Bill) Sipe, Paula Williams, Kristina (Bill) Miller, Shalena McClister, and Ricky Caldwell; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Renate) Caldwell, James Caldwell, Herb (Joy) Caldwell, Larry (Evelyn) Caldwell, Ronnie (Willie May) Caldwell, Kenneth (Mary Jane) Caldwell, and Alfreda Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, with Bro. Mandell Nunley and Bro. Charlie Keener officiating. Burial will follow at Summerfield Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.