Call nets Christmas Eve charges

Manchester Police was alerted Dec. 24 to a possible reckless driver on Highway 41 north of town. MPD officer Derek Bowles observed a Ford 150 traveling northbound on the Murfreesboro Highway near Bashaw Creek Road, according to the police report.
Bowles then observed the vehicle driven by Richard Shelton straddle the fog line on the right side of the road.
When the officer stopped the vehicle, he found that the driver was driving on a suspended license and had the smell the odor of marijuana.
A probable cause search of the vehicle and of Shelton’s person produced a baggy contained what police say was two grams of marijuana.
Shelton was issued a citation for simple possession, driving on a suspended license, failing to maintain lane of travel. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court in February.