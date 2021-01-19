Funeral services for Ms. Patricia June Campbell, age 79, of Manchester, were conducted at noon on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial was follow in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Campbell passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Manchester Healthcare Rehab Facility. Patricia was born in Hillsboro, on October 31, 1941, the daughter of the late Richard and Blanche Clark Lynn. Patricia was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, especially roses, watching Hallmark movies, the Home and Garden channel, and reading books. She would always send greeting cards to friends, church family, and missionaries. Patricia was interested in genealogy and visiting with the younger generation. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Patricia is also preceded in death by brother, Clyde Lynn; husbands, Gilbert Earl Adams, Larry Black, and James Campbell II; sons-in-law, Mike Evans and Scott Cutshaw. She is survived by her three daughters, Earlene Evans Henley (Ricky), Paulene Adams, and Colene Cutshaw; son, Richard “Ro” Adams (Tracey); sister, Ann Holt (Ben); ten grandchildren, Matthew, Jenny, David, Michael, Steven, Adam, Andrea, Anjalee, Austin, and Zachary; twenty-five great-grandchildren, Giovanna, Ryan, Ashley, Olivia, Will, Sam, Stevie, Jasmin, David, Briley, Kaitlin, Karaline, Kalel, RC, Eric, Brady, Berott, Eli, Arrow, Hartley, Teagen, Zion, Alias, Remi, and Jovi. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel