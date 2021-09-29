Graveside services and interment with military honors for Mr. Michael Anthony Cardinal, age 71 of Cookeville, were held Thursday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. at Summitville Cemetery in Coffee County. Mr. Cardinal died Sunday Sept. 12. He was born May 15, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Josephine Sicurella Cardinal. He served his country as a member of the United States Army. He worked as purchasing agent with MCA Fabrication. He attended Cookeville First Presbyterian Church. Michael enjoyed traveling with friends and Austria and Ireland were two of his favorite destinations. He also enjoyed cooking for his family, especially Italian dishes from scratch. Mike loved watching football, as well as other sports. He liked history, especially World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Reichel Cardinal; and by his second wife, Debra Hawke Cardinal. Mr. is survived by his wife of six years, Beverly Wright Heath Cardinal; son, Michael Cardinal, of Cookeville; daughters, Amanda (Joe Frank) Williams, of Cookeville and Alicia (Brian) Shonesy, of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Addison and Ella Shonesy; brothers, Larry (Tammy) Cardinal and Tom (Tina) Cardinal; sister, Anne (Rick) Shaffer, all of Massillon, Ohio; and by stepchildren, Andy Heath, of Cookeville and Ryan Heath, of Tampa, Fla..
