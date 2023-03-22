Mrs. Gwendolyn Carrick, age 84, of Manchester, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Tullahoma. Mrs. Carrick was born in Woodbury, to her late parents R.I. “Buck” Riddle and Lillie Mae Thaxton Riddle. She worked for many years as a teller for Peoples Bank and Trust in Manchester. In her free time, she enjoyed making flower arrangements, doing seasonal decorating, and very much enjoyed sending greeting cards to family and friends. Her life’s devotion was to her late daughter, Vicki Orr. Mrs. Carrick was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. Gwen is survived by many cousins and friends whom she loved dearly. Visitation with the family was held Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Red Hill Church of Christ Mission Fund, 2839 Hillsboro Hwy. Manchester, TN, 37355, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116. Richard Riddle, Spencer Riddle, Bud Riddle, Mike Phillips, and Gary Winton served as active pallbearers. James E. Riddle, Jr., Brent Parsley, and Brad Riddle served as honorary pallbearers.