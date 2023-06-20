Robert Glenn "Bobby" Carroll, 72, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was born in McMinnville, Tennessee on Saturday, November 4, 1950. Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Carroll, and his parents, Dixie and Quixie Carroll. He is survived by two sons, Douglas (Rachel) Carroll of Hillsboro and Terry (Kim) Carroll of Morrison; step-daughter, Christiana Snow of Morrison; step-son, Phillip (Michele) Adcock of New Palestine, Indiana; one sister, Joan (David) George of Bradyville; two brothers, Roy (Joni) Carroll of Hillsboro and Rick (Sok Sun) Carroll of Shelbyville; ten grandchildren, David Harper, William Carroll, Austin Carroll, Bryson Carroll, Mackenzie Jones, Kaylee Suggs, Cadence Carroll, Maci Lefevers, Braeden Adcock, and Bentley Adcock; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Whether you knew him as Robert, Bob, or Bobby, his personality was the same. He was someone who worked hard and played hard throughout his life. Starting off laying brick, he helped to build the Carrier Corp plant in Morrison, Tennessee. Once the plant was up and running, management quickly made the decision to hire on Bobby, especially after seeing his work ethic. Then, when the money was looking a little better in Florida, Bobby jumped at the opportunity to move. He loved trips to the beach, so what better way to do it than live near the beach? Going back to his roots in block laying, he remained in Florida from 1972-1974 doing construction and building residential houses. It was in 1974 that Carrier Corp called him back to Tennessee with the opportunity to keep his seniority from his previous employment. There was only one other time that Bobby decided to change his scenery from Carrier Corp, and that was when he worked for H&R Block doing tax prep work for a few years. From then on, he worked at Carrier Corp until the plant closed and he decided to retire. Now just because Carrier Corp was his primary work scenery did by no means mean that Tennessee was his only scene. It's fitting that he was born on a Saturday because Bobby has a knack for making the most of his days off of work. Those beach trips? He took them as frequently as possible, and when he couldn't get to the beach, the lake called his name. His dad, Dixie, had always been an avid fisherman, and Dixie made sure to teach his kids to enjoy it. As those kids got older though, they traded the relaxing fishing trip for something with a little more excitement. The Carroll children enjoyed taking the boat out and going water skiing, and that went double for Bobby. Some of his boys cherished memories revolve around going to Tim's Ford for water skiing. The lake became a big part of their childhood, and Bobby made sure they were safe. To teach them to swim, he'd strap them up in their life jackets and chuck them out in the water. Once they got close to the boat, he would move it, and he did this over and over until they were comfortable swimmers. With as much as Bobby loved the water, you'd think that would be central to his kids' years growing up, but actually, their lives usually revolved around dirt. The only hobby Bobby loved more than being on the water was being out on the softball field. He played on an adult team well into his late 30s and frequently held the title of oldest on the team. It didn't bother him though because he knew he could give those teens and twenties a run for their money on the field. When Bobby wasn't on the field, he was watching one, preferably with the Braves on it. A big fan, he did his level best not to miss any of their games. After Bobby's retirement, Florida called his name again, and he moved back to the Coco Beach area. In his free time, he discovered a passion for a new sport that was a little bit easier on his body — golf. Getting out on the green was about the only time in Bobby's life where he tried to avoid the sand, but that's enough about the Saturday, weekend, and vacation activities. The day that Bobby really lived for was Sunday. Bobby attended Leoni Church of Christ for several years, and worked hand-in-hand with Garland Robinson getting the church bulletins printed and folded for service Sunday morning. He wanted to be a worker for the Lord, and just like with his block laying, Bobby didn't mind doing the unseen and underappreciated work. For his lifetime as a Christian, he remained a faithful member of the Church of Christ no matter where he went. He must have had a little bit of gypsy in his blood. Because after living in Coco Beach for a few years, he decided it was time to move again. He moved back to Tennessee for a little while, then to Daytona Beach, Florida, and then finally back to Tennessee for the last time. That wandering spirit knew this earth was not his home. He was just passing through. While his family rejoices that he is in God's care, they mourn the absence of the man they knew as "Dad." Visitation will be held at Leoni Church of Christ on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10 am - 2 pm. Graveside services will follow on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2 pm in Leoni Cemetery. Garland Robinson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Leoni Cemetery Fund. Share memories and condolences at www.gentrysmithfuneralhome.com
