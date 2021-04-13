Funeral services for Ms. Billie Judy Casey, age 87 of Manchester, were conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Benton Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Shady Grove cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Casey passed away on Thursday, April 8 at NHC in Tullahoma after an extended illness. Billie J. “Judy” Bell Casey was born on Aug. 20, 1933, to the late Beatrice Smoot and William Houston Bell, Sr. She was the wife of W. Arland Casey for 68 years. Ms. Casey was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church, Lewisburg First Baptist Church, Judson Baptist Church, and Manchester First Baptist Church. Ms. Casey loved her family with all her heart. She had a great concern for children and families with special needs. One of her dearest friends she ever had was her mother-in-law, Mary Neil Casey. Ms. Casey had a deep kinship with all her friends and neighbors in Shady Grove and Morrison. She felt especially blessed with her husband of 68 years, who was her best friend. She worked for Marshall Co. school system, Lewisburg Library, State of Tennessee Board of Education, the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home in Franklin, and for the Business and Sportsman Association in Manchester. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Casey is preceded in death by her brothers, Houston Bell, Jr., Frank Bell, and Kenneth Bell. She is survived by her children, Steve Casey and his wife, Anna Claire, Linda Elliott and her husband, Mike, and Patricia Casey; 8 grandchildren, Tara Boyd (Jason), Adam Casey (Melissa), Laura Thorn (Elliot), Charles Foresman (Lisa), Jennifer Foresman, Andrew Pope (Katy), Ben Pope, Emily Wrisner; 9 great grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Bell (Judy) and Charles “Chuck” Bell (Jeanette); many wonderful nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
