Gertrude Lewis Cawthorn passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 94. She was born Dec. 10, 1925 and was the daughter of Rebecca Parker Lewis and Ernest Lewis of Bradyville. In addition to her parents Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years General H. Cawthorn and two infant daughters. Also preceded in death by sisters Marie Richardson, Cleo Phillips, Hazel Simmons and Clatie Simmons. Brothers Bill, Clarence, Edward and Grady Lewis. Gertrude is survived by daughter, Judy (Shawn) McClellan of Winchester. Sons, Ronnie (Sandy) Cawthorn of Tullahoma, Barry (Patricia) Cawthorn of Bradyville and Steve (Kerri) Cawthorn of Murfreesboro. Survived by five grandchildren, Troy Cawthorn, Mark (Amanda) Cawthorn, Tina Cawthorn, Jacob (Sherry) Cawthorn and Cameron Cawthorn. Seven great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. One sister Lucille Palmer of Murfreesboro. Besides being with family, Gertrude while able, loved gardening, taking care of her many flowers, and every opportunity, telling everyone she met about her Lord Jesus and his saving grace. A deeply religious person of Pentecostal Faith over the years she ministered at House of Prayer Pentecostal at Iconium, hosted gospel radio programs at Manchester and Woodbury and loved attending revivals and gospel singings. She always looked forward to Sunday services and gospel singing at the assisted living center where she lived. She recently hinted at staying around until she was 100 years old. She didn't realize the Lord had other plans for her. He needed another angel in Heaven. HOME AT LAST. Graveside Services were 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Parker Hill Cemetery with Bro. Greg Mitchell officiating. Visitation was Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Woodbury Funeral Home.
