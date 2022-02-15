Donald W. Champion came into this world on Sept. 11, 1941 and departed on Feb. 7, 2022. He was 80 years old. He was the son of Donald and Nora Champion. He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church. He was a true outdoorsman and a sports and racing fan. He loved sharing his interest and wisdom with all that needed it. He never knew a stranger and was always at the ready to help those in need. He loved spending time with his family and the simple things in life. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Lloyd Henning and one brother, Michael Henning. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy E. Champion of 61 years and one sister, Sandy Malone and husband Ted. Loving Father to his children: One daughter- Cindy Osborne and husband, Ron, and two sons- Don Champion and wife, Monica and Steve Champion and wife, Teresa. Loving Grandfather of seven Grandchildren: Steven Champion and wife, Mikenzie, Sean Osborne, Alec Osborne and fiancée Kacey Leblanc, Connor Osborne, Taylor Champion, Eli Champion and wife, Cheyanne and Lauryn Champion. Loving Great Grandfather of one great granddaughter, Lillian Champion and another great grandson on the way, and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family. Arrangements are cremation -- per his wishes. The arrangements for the celebration of life have not been finalized at this time. In lieu of flowers: please make donations to the Heart or Cancer Foundation/Association.
<<<Private Obituary>>>