Mr. Christopher Michael Childs, age 32, of Manchester, passed from this life on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Christopher (Chilly) was born on August 1, 1988, in Peoria, Ill. to Clifton Dean Childs Jr. and Angela Kay Hunt (Childs) Christopher grew up in Black Canyon City, Ariz. He loved BMX Racing, skateboarding and softball. He was also an avid collector of BIC lighters. Christopher proudly served in the US Army, 82nd Airborne. Family was the most important thing to him. Anyone that was familiar with Chris became his family. In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by brother, Clifton Dean Childs III (Marissa); sister, Adeana Nichole Gannon (Tyler); niece, Coralyne Ann Childs; nephew, Clifton Dean Childs IV; grandmothers, Dorothy Childs (Nonnie) and Chiri Powell; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Christopher was preceded in death by his wife, Amber Croushore - Childs; grandfathers, Clifton Dean Childs Sr. and John Calvin Hunt; uncle, Michael Dean Childs. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A memorial service with military honors will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with family and friends sharing memories. Burial will take place at Chattanooga National Cemetery at a later date. "143-Later"
