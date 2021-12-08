The Gene Taylor and Steve Graves Christmas Foundation is again accepting drop offs of new, unwrapped toys and food and holding sign ups for those in need this holiday season.
The popular holiday donation drive began in 1998 when then-Sheriff Steve Graves, Judicial Commissioner Gene Taylor and a handful of sheriff's department deputies pooled some money to buy food baskets and gifts for five local families in need. The following year more families were helped, and the effort has since snowballed from there. This year the foundation is on track to provide food baskets to 100 families and Christmas gifts to 200 kids. When Sheriff Graves left office in 2018, the foundation was renamed and has carried on with its mission despite the loss of co-founder Gene Taylor in October of 2018.
Drop offs and sign ups resume this Friday and Saturday (Dec. 10-11) at the Coffee County Rescue Squad located at 2270 Murfreesboro Hwy in Manchester from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sign-ups for help must be done in person and proof of Coffee County residence, photo identification, and birth certificate or custodial papers for children are required.
Manchester native Larry Floyd and wife Glenda had fun playing Santa Claus during Manchester's recent Christmas Parade by passing out raffle tickets to parade attendees. After the parade, five winning entries were drawn and each lucky ticketholder received $100 cash. Floyd is pictured above with one of the winners, Tristan Christian, and her daughter.
After the event, Larry Floyd shared, "I want to thank each of you for helping with this give-a-way drawing. It was a success, the whole idea of this is to make people think about love and kindness, and helping one another. That's what God wants each of us to do. Each of the winners was a blessing to me, and the money was a blessing to them . And the greatest blessing, I've made new friends. I pray I will get the chance to repeat it again next year."
Bring a teddy bear to the CCCHS Home Basketball game v. Tullahoma on Dec. 17 and compete in their Teddy Bear Toss Contest. After the event, bears will be donated to first responders to be used as "comfort bears" for children in the community. Bears should be new with tags, and prizes will be given for closest bear to the center of the court.
H2GO Laundromat, located at 1370 Murfreesboro Highway is full of Christmas spirit, with a resident Christmas elf named Mat whose antics you can follow on social media and a clothing closet and pantry of groceries available for those in need. Recent donations have included outerwear and mens' clothing.
H2GO also has a mailbox to the North Pole and invites local children to bring their Santa letters to the laundromat, sharing online that, "Santa just dropped off a mailbox for all the little girls and boys around! Come out and mail your letter to Santa today! He also let us know if you leave a self-addressed stamped envelope, he would do his best to return a letter to your child!"
Glenn Kilgore works as an attendant at New Union Convenience Center by day and moonlights as Santa during the holiday season. Last year Kilgore collected donations for 20 children. If you have new or used toys to donate, they can be dropped off at the New Union Convenience Center located at 177 Brandon Rd. during normal hours of operation. The center is closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Do you have information about a group or individual spreading holiday cheer? Email the Times at janderson@manchestertimes.com or bring your story ideas to 300 N. Spring St. during office hours.