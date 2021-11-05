Currently there are pumps rerouting sewage in a piping system along the Duck River Greenway to bypass a blown out section of a $2.6M sewer rehabilitation project that was supposed to be completed by the now-defunct J&H Construction of Cookeville.
Those pumps have run since May of 2020, costing the city, as of last month, $693, 528.97, according to a city finance office spreadsheet.
The project, dubbed a perfect storm of problems, has at least for the time being no end in sight.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said that there have been some hang ups with the bonding company, Westfield Insurance Company groups, over the payout for the project. This disagreement will likely lead to litigation.
Howard said that something may have to be done in the meantime.
“We’re still trying to get an answer by the bonding company. At some point we’re going to have to step into and do it,” she said, adding that the city will likely seek legal recourse.
“The citizens have been really patient and we have been too. Hopeful the bonding company will come with what we are asking for. But it can’t just sit, hoping that they’ll do it. We got to move,” Howard said.
The cost of the pumps has been broken down in a spreadsheet to show that the average daily cost for running the pumps is between $250 and $852. Monthly rental costs for the pumps come in at over $30,000.
The city lists cleanup for sewer overflows from May and June of 2020 as a total of $9,334.78.