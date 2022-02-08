The Ester Lane will see water drainage improvements that improve water abatement in the flooding-prone area.
The roughly $16,000 project, approved by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the February meeting will connect to additional drainage improvements that the developer is responsible for making.
According to meeting discussion, the city’s plan will move water from the left side of Skinner Flat Road, under Ester Lane and then meet up with the development’s system.
How much these improvements will impact flooding was not discussed, but the plan will improve water flow, said Alderman Bill Nickels who brought the matter to the board.
The city’s portion of the program will only include culverts under Skinner Flat, the relocation of a six-inch water main on Skinner Flat and the regrading of a ditch along skinner flat.
Mayor Marilyn Howard asked about the immediacy of the project. Nickels suggested that “I think there is a rush. I’m going to be out of here in six months. Those things just go with the people who have them in their heads.”
Then according to water abatement plans, development is able to handle the water that would be introduced. It will be diverted around the development into retention areas.
The subdivision project will include 123 houses
The motion by Nickels did not include a spending cap, though the estimate is that the project would come in less than the $16,000 figure that was floated.
One of the high-dollar items in this portion of the project will include a $5,000 rental of a trackhoe and the relocation of water lines that will cost around $8,000 to $10,000.
The motion and related budget amendment will move the timeline of the project up from a July budget project.
Mayor Howard said that the engineer for the project, Kenny Sadler, has done a great job to handle the water.
The motion passed with a 6-1 vote. Vice Mayor Mark Messick offered the no vote due to the lack of a spending cap being included.