Manchester Police Department brought to the Safety Committee a complaint concerning the noise of large trucks using “jake brakes” when slowing down on Spring St.
The compression engine release brakes are a device used by trucks to slow in addition to using the standard pneumatic brakes. This engine braking mechanism is installed on some diesel engines. When activated, it opens exhaust valves in the cylinders after the compression cycle, releasing the compressed air trapped in the cylinders, and slowing the vehicle.
And it makes a distinctive loud “ratta-a-tat” noise.
Police Chief Bill Sipe said that at that spot on Spring Street, the road has a downhill slope both north and south bound.
“The speed limit through there is 30 MPH. I don’t know why you would, unless there is an emergency situation that you would have the jake break applied,” Sipe said.
“We don’t want anyone disturbed by noise; maybe we need to look at just that area as a no braking area,” he said.
Tullahoma city has an ordinance prohibiting the device’s use within the city limits.
Alderman Ryan French called the matter a double edge sword. He said that trucker drivers use the device, which automatically applies when the driver lets off the accelerator, as a safety measure in residential area.
Yet that use is the cause of complaints in residential areas.
State TDOT CDL training does not test on jake brakes as part of its curriculum, however, J.J. Keller’s ELDT (Entry Level Driver Training) Manual states, “The braking effect of the engine should be used as the primary way to control the vehicle’s speed. The engine’s braking effect is greatest when it is near the governed revolutions per minute (RPMs) and the transmission is in the lower gears.”
Large truck traffic is restricted to numbered state routes for through traffic. Traffic to and from local deliveries are permitted to use non- highway roads.
The number of trucks that use that section of Spring Street was not discussed.
Sipe said that the matter will addressed at a later date.
Waite Street to see additional 4-way stops
The Safety Committee approved the change at two intersections on Waite Street from 2-way to 4-way stops at E. Main and McLean streets.
MPD requested the change due to additional development of new houses and the number of small children in the neighborhood.
