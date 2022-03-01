Funeral services for Mrs. Harriet Elizabeth Huffman Clark, age 79, of Chattanooga, formerly of Manchester, were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Mark Barron officiating. Burial followed in the Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation was begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Clark passed away after a brief illness at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga on Monday, Feb. 21. Harriet was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Manchester, to the late Paul and Stella Jones Huffman. She was a military wife to the late Richard Clark for 44 years. Harriet enjoyed painting, gardening, and traveling with her husband. She was a member of many clubs and organizations, including, Manchester Gardening Club, Tai Chi Club in Chattanooga, was active in the local bridge club, a member of the LIFT organization in Chattanooga, and a member of the Jaycettes. Harriet was a volunteer of the Good Samaritans and was a Coffee County Public Librarian for many years. She was also a member of the Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, Harriet is preceded in death by her two brothers, Jack and David Huffman. She is survived by her daughter, Christa Clark McCuistion and her husband, Sandy; grandchildren, Ryann Peterson and her husband, Logan, and Eric McCuistion; special caretaker and angel in disguise, Bobbie Haines; sisters-in-law, Patricia Clark Moore (Bill), and Carol Clark Morgan (John Dennis); several nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.
