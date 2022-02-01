Charles E Clouse, beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Jan. 19 in Manchester at the age of 87. He spent his final days, as he spent most others, surrounded by family and friends. Charlie traveled the world and made friends easily and often. He appreciated adventures, large and small, and shared his love of living with everyone he met. Charlie grew up in Coffee County and graduated from Middle Tennessee State College in 1955 with a BS in Mathematics. He began his career as a computer programmer at Arnold Air Force Base and returned there after serving four years as an officer in the US Navy. In 1964, Charlie took a position at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and worked there during the manned moon landings in the late 60s and early 70s. In 1975, he went to Iran, where he worked for two years and formed lifelong friendships. Upon the completion of his contract, he traveled across South and East Asia before returning to the US and taking a position with Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, CA. He spent the remaining 12 years of his career and four decades of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. There, he met Sally Hines, his partner of almost forty years. Charlie is survived by Sally, his three sisters Joyce, Sue, and Jane, his brothers-in-law Larry L, Larry B, and Rex, his sister-in-law Suzanne, his seven nephews David (LeeAnn), Mike, Jeff (Jennifer), Chad (Angie), Chris (Jamie), Tommy, and Stephen and his six nieces Jo Anne (Jim), Debbie, Lisa (Lance), Jennifer (George), Halie, and Stefanie (Mark), and dozens of grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Della, his sister Wilma, his brothers James and Johnny, his brother-in-law Roy, and sister-in-law Betty. A celebration of life for Charlie will be held in Tennessee in July.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Fight erupts at high intensity boys game
- Bust nets gun, drugs and money
- Former Grundy chief deputy found guilty on three counts of excessive force
- Watchdog attorneys warn county BtB zoning denials may have violated federal laws
- Former local clinic owner sentenced for opioid distribution
- County Mayor to run for school board
- Cougar on prowl in Dickson Co.
- City cuts loose swim team
- MFD responds to fully engulfed barn
- Lady Raiders bring home another win
Images
Videos
Regional Area Events
Featured Businesses
Tuesday/thursday School