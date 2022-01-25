The Coffee County Animal Shelter has announced that currently it cannot accept non-emergency intakes.
“Unfortunately due to the overwhelming amount of dog intakes Coffee County Animal Control is temporarily closed to intake. We are still operating as usual but intake is going to be absolute emergency only,” the announcement said.
Coffee County Commission recently approved the location of a new animal control shelter without any allocation for funding at this time.
At its January 11 meeting, the Coffee County Commission approved a resolution identifying a location for a new county animal shelter behind the new Coffee County Jail.
The shelter will be located on county property near the Southern Waste Facility and the potential Rogers Group asphalt plant.
Now Hiring
The Coffee County Animal Control Department has an opening for a Part Time Officer. This position requires a High School Diploma or equivalent (GED) and a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. Experience working with Animals is a plus but not a requirement. The scheduled days and hours will be set by the Animal Control Director and will not exceed twenty (20) hours per week at $12 per hour. The deadline for sending in resumes and or applications will be Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Those interesting mail resume to: Office of Human Resources, Attn: Heather Shelton, Director, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 3, Manchester, TN 37355, or you may obtain an employment application at the Coffee County website www.coffeecountytn.org and click on “Employment.”