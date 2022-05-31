Joanne Dunn’s fourth grade class at College Street Elementary School recently donated $463 to Storehouse Food Pantry that the class collected during the Lemonade Day event that was sponsored by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce.
Dunn said the class voted to donate the earnings to the charity after reading “Lemonade War.”
“In “Lemonade War: they donate their proceeds to the humane society, but we talked about things that are going on in our town and our community and things that concern us,” Dunn explained.
“They said after a long discussion, that they had rather go to help people in need,” she said.
“The idea of Lemonade Day is to help the community and do something nice for yourself,” Dunn said.
Other classes will donate their proceeds to help purchase the school equipment for the playground. Some will help other community causes.
Dunn credits the success of the event to Chamber Executive Director Katy Riddle.
“Katy brought this to us. She kinda had to go out on a limb. She thought we were not going to receive it well,” Dunn said.
“But we were thrilled. It gives the end of the year purpose. It’s not just ’oh it’s the end of the year. Go play.’ We had something that helps the community. It’s great,” Dunn added.
Riddle said, “It would not have worked had the teachers not have implemented it with the enthusiasm that they did.”