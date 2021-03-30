Inez Emily Collins, age 97, of Manchester, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Glen Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Shelbyville. She was born in Spartanburg, S.C. on Aug. 15, 1923 to Lonnie and Pauline Melton. Since early January she battled the ill effects of having had Covid-19. During the last few weeks of her life, the nursing home allowed in-room visitation, and a number of her family members were able to visit and provide loving care that she needed. To her, there could not have been a better gift at the end of her life after a year of isolation. To her family, she was the loving family matriarch with a unique ability to accept each of us individually and to provide love, acceptance, and encouragement. She always welcomed family and friends with big hugs and smiles when they visited her, and there was always much conversation and laughter. She was an excellent cook, and there were many wonderful meals. She will be sorely missed by all of us, and her life is a good example of how Christ taught us to live--by loving each other, caring about our fellow man, and being forgiving. She knew and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior, an is now in heaven rejoicing with Him. Inez was preceded in death by Ivan F. Collins, her husband of 66 years, in 2008, and her son, Luke Collins, who died in 2013, respectively, her brother Virgil Melton and sisters Ruth Bell (Toy), and Peggy Price. She is survived by her sisters Virginia Cox (Rudy) and Shirley Flinkinshelt; her daughter Brenda Harris; her sons Jack Collins (Beatrice), Kenny Collins (Debbie), Ronnie Collins (Karen) and Eric Collins, and Brent Myers, whom she helped raise as a son, and his wife Amanda; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and scores of nieces and nephews. Her granddaughter, Kim Collard, who lived nearby, was the primary caregiver in the last few years of her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Glen Oaks Rehab for their loving care of Inez. Funeral services for Inez were conducted on Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Manchester Funeral Home with Rev. Elijah Collard officiating. She was entombed at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following the service. Visitation with the family was held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
