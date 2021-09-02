Coffee County Commissioner Dennis Hunt has responded to a TV news story being shared on social media that reports Bonnaroo vendors will not receive refunds for some of their fees.
In his post, Hunt notes that the Bonnaroo property is now located in the city of Manchester and that only the vendors operating off site would have come to the county for permits.
Hunt writes that the county has issued 15 of these permits that are good for 14 days.
“These vendors should keep their documents because the permits can be used in 2022,” Hunt writes.
According to county officials, there is no mechanism to issue refunds for temporary use permits thus the rollover.