After a heated discussion, the Coffee County Board of Zoning Appeals narrowly approved a variance that will allow Evans Lumber to build a dowel plant on an existing heavy concrete slab located on the New Tullahoma Highway.

Those dowels will be shipped to Houston, Texas where they will be milled by the second largest manufacturer of drumsticks in the world, Pro-Mark.  

