William "Bill" T. Cook passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 91. After several months of declining health, Bill passed peacefully with his beloved wife Juanita and their surviving daughter and son-in-law by his side as he started his new journey. Bill was born in Pemiscot County, Missouri to father John Monroe Cook and mother Chloe Barber Cook.
Bill Enlisted in the Navy prior to the Korean War in 1948 and served 3.5 Years abroad on Naval Carriers earning him the United Nations Service Medal, China Service Medal and the Korean Service Battlestar Ribbon while serving on the USS Badoeng Strait (CVE-116). May God bless our Veterans for their sacrifices.
After serving his country, Bill married the love of his life, Juanita Lindley Cook, on Dec. 1, 1952. Bill finished his working career with Cargill, Inc., in Memphis to retirement. Bill would be best known by his sense of humor, love of family and friends, love of nature, hunting and just trolling around on his four-wheeler. Bill did not know a stranger and if one were to ask him if he needed anything, his response would always be ''Just a kind word and a cold glass of water.'' Bill will always be remembered by his kind eyes and everlasting smile that gave you the full depth of his personality and his passion for love, friends and life. He will be sorely missed by all that have had the pleasure of meeting him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Cook; brothers, Norman, Kenneth, Harold and J.M. Cook; sisters, Mary Alice Batson, Johnny Marie McElroy, and Florence Janette Cook; special brother-in-law and hunting buddy, ''Mutt'' Catt. Bill is survived by his wife Juanita Cook; daughter, Carol Cook Seig (James); grandchildren, Tim Baker (Teya) and Chris Cook; great-grandchildren, Korie Baker, Laura Baker, and the most loving little fur baby, Nikki; his special nieces would be Shirley Shortnacy and Glenda Frisbee; and his extended Tennessee family, Mike and Shelly Seig. From the family of Bill Cook, a special thanks to Friendship United Methodist Church and the neighbors of the Toles Road Community, in Lawrence County, Arkansas. A special thanks to the Friends, Family, Staff and Caregivers of the Autumn Oaks Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice in Manchester Tennessee. A graveside service was heard by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis, at the Bassett Cemetery, in Bassett, Arkansas, on Wednesday, March 17. Honorary pallbearers for Bill's service will be: Chris Cook, Joe McAuliffe, Darrell Speaks, and Don Guilliams. People wishing to honor Bill's lifelong commitment to love, life, family and friends can make donations to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home